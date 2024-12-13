Arsenal and Barcelona target insists he is happy to stay at Aston Villa

Colombian star Jhon Duran insists he is happy now at Aston Villa, despite being close to leaving the club over the summer.

Jhon Duran has impressed for Aston Villa when he has gotten game time this season and scored in the 2-3 away win in the Champions League against RB Leipzig this week.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. Photo by Shutterstock.

“I’m just happy to be here. I actually love the competition I have going with Ollie Watkins,” the former Chicago Fire star said.

“When it’s my turn, I will step up, and hopefully I can score and help the team.”

Duran has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona in recent months.

Chelsea, West Ham and AC Milan reportedly tried to sign the young striker in the summer.