Arsenal closing in on Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd target Calafiori

Arsenal could complete the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori already this week.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims this week can be ‘decisive’ for Calafiori’s move to Arsenal.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the Bologna and Italy defender.

Di Marzio claims that Arsenal have offered the ‘most attractive project’ and Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Arsenal are close to matching Bologna’s asking price.

The outlet reports that Bologna rejected Arsenal’s €47million opening bid for Riccardo Calafiori, but they are close to matching the Rossoblu’s €50million asking price.

Calafiori has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.