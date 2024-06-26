Arsenal and Spurs make contact over Calafiori swoop

Arsenal and Tottenham have both made contact over a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Spurs have been in contact with Bologna and are lining up a move for the defender.

The report also suggests that Arsenal have made contact with Riccardo Calafiori’s agent Alessandro Lucci over a move for the left-footed centre back.

Bologna are looking for a fee of around €50 million this summer for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Calafiori had agreed personal terms with Juventus earlier this year, but the two clubs have failed to agree on a deal.

The highly-rated defender has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.