Arsenal and Spurs make contact over Calafiori swoop

Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori
Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both made contact over a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Spurs have been in contact with Bologna and are lining up a move for the defender.

The report also suggests that Arsenal have made contact with Riccardo Calafiori’s agent Alessandro Lucci over a move for the left-footed centre back.

Bologna are looking for a fee of around €50 million this summer for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Calafiori had agreed personal terms with Juventus earlier this year, but the two clubs have failed to agree on a deal.

The highly-rated defender has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR