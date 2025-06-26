Arsenal in talks to sign RB Leipzig, Man Utd, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea target

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Valencia over a move to sign 20-year-old centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

The young right-sided central defender has just a year left on his contract at Valencia and has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

The Gunners have been keeping an eye on Mosquera for the past two seasons, but have now started talks to sign the defender, according to Sky Sports News.

Sky Sport Germany reports that RB Leipzig are also keen on signing Mosquera, but are not prepared to pay the £25 million fee that Valencia are demanding for the defender.

Chelsea have also been reported to be keeping an eye on Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Back in February Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.