Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Man Utd sent Cunha warning

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has warned interested clubs over signing Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer.

Hamann believes that big clubs interested in the Brazilian could be put off from signing him this summer due to his history.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals, and recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

Hamann told BesteOnlineCasinoNederland: “When you play for a big club, you have to be ready to perform every three days because you can play six times in a month.

“He was at RB Leipzig and then Hertha Berlin where he didn’t do that, I think we’ve now seen with Matheus Cunha that discipline is an issue.

“In footballing terms, he is as talented as anyone and is a brilliant player with great finishing ability. I thought things would be tough in England but he looks a completely different player to the inconsistency we saw in Germany.

“Having said that, when it comes to big clubs, they will be put off to see him watching from the stands…”

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.