Aston Villa and Man Utd target ready for talks with Juventus, Inter and Roma

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo is preparing to leave the club this summer, with his agent Mario Giuffredi ready to discuss his future with interested parties.

The 30-year-old right back, contracted until June 2028, feels his time with Napoli has come to an end.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that top Serie A clubs Juventus, Inter, and Roma are on high alert ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Juventus is particularly keen as they prepare for the arrival of new head coach Thiago Motta. Inter, meanwhile, sees Giovanni Di Lorenzo as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries.

While Di Lorenzo has attracted interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Atletico Madrid, he prefers to stay in Italy.

Roma is also in the mix, with coach Daniele De Rossi valuing Di Lorenzo’s experience from their time together at Euro 2020. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the Italian defender’s next move.