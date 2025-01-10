Aston Villa boss admits defender could leave

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has commented on the future of Brazilian defender Diego Carlos

The 31-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the 2025 January transfer window.

Sky Sports News have reported that Turkish side Fenerbahce are ready to make a £10million bid for the highly-rated defender.

“When we are in the transfer window different options can happen with the players,” Emery said.

“Of course we can see how important Diego Carlos was and is for us because he played consistently with us, performing very well.

“Of course, like I told you before, we are thinking in different circumstances but always trying to link and get what is best for the club, for the team and for each player.

“After those circumstances we will analyse and always try to make the best decision.”

Carlos has started just four times for Villa in the Premier League this season, but has featured 11 times in total and Villa and could sell him to help fund a new signings.

Diego Carlos joined Villa in July 2022 and is reportedly currently on a £100,000-a-week contract at Villa Park.