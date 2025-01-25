Aston Villa boss reveals plans for last days of transfer window

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has refused to rule out further business in the last days of the transfer window.

Vill have already completed the signings of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia in the 2025 January transfer window.

Jaden Philogene has left Villa to join Ipswich, while Diego Carlos has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

But Emery insists they will still try to improve their squad in the last few days of the transfer window.

“We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving,” Emery told reporters.

“Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and of course we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos.”