Aston Villa chief confirms bids for two key players

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has revealed that the club turned down offers for two of their key players this summer.

Monchi has commented on the situation around the PSR cut-off on June 30, where the club were forced to sell.

Villa ended up selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus in a £42million, but Monchi has revealed that they could have sold either Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins or Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa had concrete offers for both Ramsey and Martinez.

Monchi told The Athletic: “If we sold Ramsey, it (PSR) would be solved. And we could because we had offers.”

“Another solution was to put onto the market Watkins. It’s an easy solution as he’s a top striker.

“Or to sell the best goalkeeper in the world because we had offers for Martinez.”