Aston Villa consider move for €40m striker as Arsenal cools their interest

Aston Villa are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ making a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that Vlahovic is likely to leave Juventus and Villa are ‘seriously interested’ in signing the striker in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Villa has been closely monitoring the striker in recent weeks and the report suggests the club are considering initiation talks with the player’s representatives.

The Serbian international, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2026, is facing an uncertain future as talks over a new deal have stalled.

Juventus are only willing to extend his contract on reduced terms, making a summer exit increasingly likely.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Vlahovic’s situation at Aston Villa.