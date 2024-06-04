Aston Villa forward set for exit talks

Vasco da Gama is poised to advance their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho, with official talks set to begin shortly.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the club is eager to secure the talented midfielder and will initiate discussions in the coming days.

A pivotal meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, where Vasco da Gama’s president Pedrinho will present the club’s initial offer to Coutinho.

Demonstrating his commitment to the move, Philippe Coutinho is prepared to accept a significant pay cut, potentially reducing his salary by up to 70%.

Aston Villa, led by manager Unai Emery, has deemed Coutinho surplus to requirements following his loan spell at Al Duhail. The English club is actively seeking to offload him, either through a loan or a permanent transfer.

Coutinho’s current contract, which runs until 2026 and pays him £135,000 per week, poses a challenge. Villa has valued the Brazilian star between £6 million and £8 million, attracting interest from clubs in Qatar and the Middle East.