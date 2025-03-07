Aston Villa join Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle in race for England youngster

Aston Villa have joined a number of Premier League rivals in the race to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney this summer.

The Daily Mail reported of the interest from Villa in signing the 22-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Hackney was strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham in the January transfer window, but Middlesbrough refused to sell.

Hayden Hackney has been a key player for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and has started all matches in the Championship side for his season so far.

The England Under-21 international is currently on a £6,500-per-week deal, which is due to run until 2027.

Reports have previously even suggested that Manchester United could join the race for Hackney, if Middlesbrough are open to selling their midfielder this summer.

Hackney has previously also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.