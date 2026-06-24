Aston Villa launch shock £8m bid for former Spurs star

Aston Villa have made a move to bring Emerson Royal back to the Premier League after submitting an £8million proposal to Flamengo.

ESPN Brazil reports that Villa have sent an offer worth around €9million for the Brazilian right-back, who is highly rated by Flamengo’s coaching staff and football department.

The Brazilian club have not yet made a firm decision on whether they are prepared to sell.

Emerson only joined Flamengo from AC Milan last summer in a deal worth a similar fee to Villa’s current proposal. He has made 21 appearances this season and is seen as an important squad option at the Maracana.

Villa’s interest could still test Flamengo’s stance, especially with the club considering further sales to balance their finances.

The 27-year-old previously spent three seasons at Tottenham, making 101 appearances after arriving from Barcelona.

For Villa, Emerson would offer Premier League experience and competition on the right side of defence.

Catch more updates in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 file.