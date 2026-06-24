Barcelona line up shock €40m move for Manchester United star – But it’s not Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are plotting a surprise move for Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to strengthen Hansi Flick’s back line this summer.

Fichajes.net reports that the Spanish giants have identified the Argentina international as a serious defensive target, with United said to value him at around €40million.

Argentina and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

The interest is not linked to Marcus Rashford, who spent time on loan at Barcelona last season before their option to buy expired.

Martinez has had injury issues at Old Trafford, but his reputation remains strong. Barcelona are understood to admire his aggression, left-footed balance and ability to play out from the back.

Flick is keen to add a natural left-sided centre-back who can improve build-up play and bring more bite to the defence.

United’s stance could be tested because Martinez’s current contract runs until 2027. That gives the club a decision to make if a serious offer arrives.

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