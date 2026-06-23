Barnes tells Forest star to snub Man City and choose Man Utd

John Barnes believes Elliot Anderson would be better off joining Manchester United than Manchester City if he leaves Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Liverpool and England legend claimed Anderson’s qualities may fit United more naturally than City. Both Manchester clubs are interested in the Forest midfielder, who is currently away with England at the World Cup.

Barnes said he does not see City as the ideal destination for Anderson because of the way they dominate possession and demand a very specific profile in midfield. He also questioned whether that would change if Enzo Maresca takes charge and continues a similar footballing blueprint to Pep Guardiola.

Barnes told Betfred: “I don’t think Manchester City are the team for him in terms of the way they play. I think he’ll suit Manchester United more.

“If Enzo Maresca is announced, are they going to stick on a similar path that they were on under Pep Guardiola?

“It suits a particular type of player and if they do remain on the same path under Enzo, then I don’t believe Elliot Anderson suits that necessarily.”

United, by contrast, could offer Anderson a different route. Their midfield needs more energy, ball-carrying and Premier League-proven quality, which makes the 23-year-old an obvious target.

Forest would not want to lose one of their key players, but interest is growing fast.

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