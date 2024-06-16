Aston Villa lining up £10m bid for Brazilian starlet

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Famalicao goalkeeper Luiz Junior, with a formal bid expected soon.

According to Mais Futbol, Villa are preparing an offer of €10 million (around £8.4 million) plus €2 million (around £1.6 million) in bonuses for the 23-year-old Brazilian.

Luiz Junior, originally from Picos, Brazil, started his football career at Mirassol before moving to Portuguese side Famalicao in 2019.

Last season, he played a crucial role in helping Famalicao secure an eighth-place finish in the Primeira Liga, with the team conceding just 41 goals, the lowest tally outside the top six.

Villa’s interest in Junior marks a surprising move to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, taking into account the amount of options that they already have in that position.