Aston Villa lining up summer move for duo

Aston Villa are reportedly set to make a fresh attempt in the summer transfer market to sign two standout La Liga players, Alex Baena and Juan Foyth.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that despite a failed winter move, Villa is determined to strengthen their squad with these key targets.

Baena, a creative midfielder for Villarreal, has impressed with his goals and assists, attracting interest from Premier League rivals like Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, defender Foyth, a former Tottenham player, has become an integral part of Villarreal’s defense.

Villa sees both players as crucial reinforcements to boost their Premier League ambitions.

Negotiations will depend on Villarreal’s willingness to sell and Villa’s ability to make competitive offers.