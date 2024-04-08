Aston Villa midfielder eyes Serie A return amid Napoli and Fiorentina interest

Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is poised for a return to Serie A after a challenging season in England, with just three goals from 34 appearances across all competitions.

Zaniolo joined Aston Villa on loan from Turkish side Galatasary ahead of the season.

Despite his form, Italy’s coach, Luciano Spalletti, still plans to include him in the national squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Napoli and Fiorentina emerge as leading contenders for Zaniolo’s signature. Napoli’s incoming director, Giovanni Manna, specifically targets Nicolo Zaniolo, despite the club already housing similar talents like Politano and Ngonge.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli reports that Zaniolo’s camp expressed a keen interest in a move to Naples, hinting at a potential summer transfer to rejuvenate his career, marking a significant chapter in Napoli’s impending squad overhaul.