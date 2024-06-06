Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd target wants to stay in Italy

Inter Milan’s director Piero Ausilio has revealed that right-back Denzel Dumfries is keen to remain at the club.

The news comes despite significant interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The Dutch right-back, who is contracted until June 2025, has affirmed his commitment to the Nerazzurri.

“I spoke with him recently, and aside from the contract situation which we will verify over the next few days, he confirmed to me that he wants to stay,” Inter director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

“Then if any opportunities should arise, we will evaluate them, but as of today he is an Inter player and he confirmed to me that he wants to remain.”

Aston Villa, fresh off their Champions League qualification, has emerged as a prominent suitor for Dumfries. Manchester United has also shown interest over the past few months.

Denzel Dumfries was acquired from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for €14.25 million, and his market value has surged thanks to his stellar performances.

The 28-year-old notched four goals and five assists in 31 Serie A matches this season, playing a key role in Inter’s Scudetto triumph. While Dumfries is enthusiastic about remaining at Inter, the club is open to considering offers for him this summer.