Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs target keen on Premier League return

England international Angel Gomes is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League next summer.

Angel Gomes has impressed for French side Lille since joining the club from Manchester United and recently made his England international debut.

Gomes has less than eight months left on his contract at Lille and GiveMeSport reports that he wants a move back to the Premier League.

Gomes has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in recent months.

Reports have suggested that Lille could even decide to cash in on the midfielder in the January transfer window.