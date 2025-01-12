Atlanta Utd make £16m bid for Leeds, Leicester, Ipswich, Brentford and West Ham target

MLS side Atalanta United have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £16million for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The 26-year-old striker is reportedly interested in a move to the United States and Atlanta United are keen to bring in a marquee signing before the US transfer deadline on February 22.

Latte Lath has been strongly linked with a move away from Middlesbrough in the 2025 January transfer window.

Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham United are among the clubs who have been mentioned as interested in the highly-rated striker.

Ontheminute.com reported at the end of last month that West Ham, Ipswich and Brentford were all in talks with Latte Lath’s agent over a potential January move.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored 10 goals for Boro so far this season, but the club could be forced to sell if they get a big-money offer for the striker.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick admitted earlier this week that Latte Lath could leave the club in January.