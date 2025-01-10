Middlesbrough boss refuses to rule out January exit for Leeds, Leicester, Ipswich, Brentford and West Ham target

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has admitted that Emmanuel Latte Lath could be leaving the club this month.

Latte Lath has been strongly linked with a move away from Middlesbrough in the 2025 January transfer window.

Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham United are among the clubs who have been mentioned as interested in the highly-rated striker.

Ontheminute.com reported at the end of last month that West Ham, Ipswich and Brentford were all in talks with Latte Lath’s agent over a potential January move.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored 10 goals for Boro so far this season, but the club could be forced to sell if they get a big-money offer for the striker.

Carrick said: “You never know what’s out there and what’s going to come – who’s going to offer what. That’s not just about Manu, that’s any player.

“It’s a transfer window and anyone can offer what they want. So for me to sit here and say I’m confident or I’m not confident [in keeping him], it doesn’t really matter or affect it, because we’ve no idea what might come.

“We’re happy with the squad we’ve got and we want to keep that squad together as much as we can. We want to be stronger at the end of January, which is obvious.

“How confident I am, it doesn’t matter because we don’t know what’s out there. By the same token, we might be looking at other players and their current clubs aren’t yet aware, then things happen. We’ve just got to be calm. We know what we want it to look like and we’ll make good decisions when we need to.”