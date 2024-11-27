Atletico Madrid join Man Utd in chase for Norwegian star

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old Norwegian winger has impressed since joining Leipzig in the summer for €21 million from Club Brugge.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported that Manchester United were considering making a £35 million bid for the winger in the January transfer window.

Nusa, who narrowly missed a January move to Brentford due to medical concerns, has also attracted attention from Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Spanish outlet Fichajes now reports that Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the highly-rated winger as well.

The La Liga side are monitoring the Norwegian youngster and believes that he would be a good fit for Diego Simeone’s team.

Known for his pace and technical ability, Antonio Nusa has quickly become a key player in Leipzig’s squad.

With his contract running until 2029, RB Leipzig hold a strong negotiating position.