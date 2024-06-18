Atletico Madrid reject €40m bid from Chelsea for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Atletico Madrid have today reportedly rejected a bid from Chelsea for Samu Omorodion.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish side rejected a bid of around €30 million plus add-ons that would see the total package worth up to €40 million.

Chelsea remain interested in Omorodion despite having their initial bid rejected, but also has Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as an option as they search for a new striker, according to Romano.

Atletico Madrid insists that they want to keep Samu Omorodion at the club for the coming season.

As Ontheminute.com reported on Sunday, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.