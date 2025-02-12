Barcelona join race for striker who Man Utd ‘have a deal in place’ to sign

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in making an approach for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Barcelona have ‘sounded out’ a move for the highly-rated Swedish striker.

The report claims that the Blaugrana are confident that they will be able to agree on a €65 million deal to sign the 26-year-old.

Earlier this week the Independent claimed that Manchester Untied had a deal in place to sign Gyokeres in the summer.

Reports have long suggested that Gyokeres is keen to link up with his former boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Viktor Gyokeres has a £83 million release clause in his Sporting CP contract, but the Portuguese side have reportedly ‘slashed’ their asking price to around £58 million.

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Coventry have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Gyokeres, after the Swede left the club for Sporting Lisbon in a £20million deal last summer.