Man Utd ‘have deal in place’ to sign Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Manchester United have reportedly a ‘deal in place’ to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delany claims that United’s lack of signing a new striker in the 2025 January transfer window, is due to the club signing Gyokeres in the summer.

“The club did not replace [Rashford] with any forward… and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer,” he wrote in his Reading the Game newsletter, according to MSN.

“Things can change, of course, but this was very much the noise at the end of the window.”

Viktor Gyokeres has a £83 million release clause in his Sporting CP contract, but the Portuguese side have reportedly ‘slashed’ their asking price to around £58 million.

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Coventry have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Gyokeres, after the Swede left the club for Sporting Lisbon in a £20million deal last summer.