Bayern Munich keen on Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing English winger Jamie Gittens from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Sky in Germany reports that Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl are said to be “raving” about the youngster.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.

The 20-year-old winger has a contract until 2028 at Dortmund, but the former Manchester City youngster could leave earlier and he has been informed of the interest from Bayern.

Reports suggest Jamie Gittens is not thinking about leaving Dortmund in the summer and the Bundesliga side have placed a €100 million price-tag on the youngster.

The England U21 international has nine goals and four assists in all competitions for Dortmund so far this season.