Boca Juniors teenager rules out Newcastle and Man Utd moves

Boca Juniors youngster Aaron Anselmino insists he wants to stay in Argentina despite of interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the 18-year-old, but Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Aaron Anselmino has a £18.5million release clause in his contract with the Argentine side which both Manchester United and Newcastle United could trigger.

“My head is here at Boca,” said Anselmino.



“I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt. Nothing has come from outside.”

Both clubs would reportedly be willing to loan the defender back to Boca Juniors for a duration.