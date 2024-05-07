Borussia Dortmund set to win race for Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal target

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy as a potential new striker.

The 28-year-old has had an impressive season, contributing to over 30 goals in 28 appearances, sparking interest from both domestic and international clubs.

Borussia Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite a relatively modest release clause of about €20 million, Stuttgart’s CEO Alexander Wehrle remains hopeful of retaining Guirassy.

Dortmund, however, sees Serhou Guirassy as a top choice to bolster their attack amidst uncertainties surrounding the futures of Youssoufa Moukoko and Sebastien Haller.

Initial talks have reportedly taken place, with a decision expected after the season concludes, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with Guirassy, but Dortmund are now the frontrunners to sign the striker.