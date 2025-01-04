Brighton and Liverpool join Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa in monitoring Brazilian youngster

Brighton and Liverpool are reportedly among the latest clubs to start monitoring Palmeiras youngster Vitor Reis.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that scouts from Brighton, Liverpool, Arsenal, Benfica, Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the Brazilian defender.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported of the interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the highly-rated teenager.

Reis signed a new contract with Palmeiras in the summer, extending his stay until December 2028.

His release clause is set at €100 million (£83.3 million), but Palmeiras are not rushing to sell, aiming to keep him until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Known for idolizing Marquinhos and Casemiro, he brings both defensive solidity and attacking contributions.