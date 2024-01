Brighton are reportedly closing in on the signing of young defender Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

TyC Sports reports that Brighton have already activated an $10million release clause in the 19-year-old’s contract.

Barco’s current contract expires in December and he is regarded as one of the best young left-backs around.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the Argentina U20 international.