Chelsea closing in on Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham and Aston Villa target

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after holding ‘positive talks’ with the forward.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Delap is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Chelsea despite of strong interest from several Premier League rivals, who have also held talks with the forward.

Manchester United were reported to be close to signing the forward earlier this month, but now seems to miss out on a deal due to the lack of European football next season.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Ipswich Town this season, since joining the club from Manchester City last summer, but is expected to leave in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Delap has a £30 million relegation release clause in his contract and has recently been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

According to the latest football transfer odds, Manchester United are favourites at 3.25, followed by Chelsea at 4.00. Newcastle (6.50), Everton (9.00), and Delap staying at his current club Ipswich (9.00) is also in the mix, when it comes to Liam Delap transfer odds.