Man Utd hold talks with Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa and Liverpool target

Manchester United have reportedly been granted permission by Ipswich to hold face-to-face talks with Liam Delap.

The Athletic reports that United executives have held talks, as the forward plans to speak with all suitors ahead of making a decision on his future in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United want to trigger the £30 million release clause for Delap and sign the forward once the transfer window opens on June 1.

Delap is reported to be one of United’s main target for the transfer window, but they face obstacles in their battle to secure the signing of the England Under 21 striker.

Reports have suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Manchester United are also closing in on completing the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Athletic reports that Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause is payable in three installments.