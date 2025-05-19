Man Utd just ‘final details’ away from signing Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Chelsea target

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brazilian star Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Cunha has ‘accepted the project’ and is close to agreeing personal terms with United.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha. Photo by Shutterstock.

Romano reports that “final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go”, on his X account.

Manchester United is expected to trigger the £62.5 million release clause that Cunha has in his contract, early in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals, and recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.