Liam Delap transfer odds: This is where the Ipswich star will play next season

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is one of the hottest names in this summer’s football transfer window.

With a strong season behind him, several Premier League clubs are lining up to sign the 21-year-old talent.

Reports yesterday suggested that Tottenham are planning to launch a bid to sign the young striker this summer, but last week reports claimed that Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate his release clause.

The race for the youngster is heating up and often you can take a look at the football betting odds for an indication of where it is most likely that a player will end up.

According to the latest transfer odds, Manchester United are favourites at 3.25, followed by Chelsea at 4.00. Newcastle (6.50), Everton (9.00), and Delap staying at his current club Ipswich (9.00) is also in the mix.

Other notable contenders include Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, both at 13.00. Arsenal and Liverpool sit at 15.00, while West Ham is priced at 17.00. Further down, Brighton and Fulham (21.00), Aston Villa, Leeds, and Tottenham (all at 26.00) show outside interest.

