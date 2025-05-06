Spurs planning bid to sign Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd target

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a summer bid to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Spurs insiders believe Delap could offer strong value at £30 million due to a release clause triggered by Ipswich’s relegation.

Despite signing Dominic Solanke for £65 million last summer, Spurs are seeking further firepower. Delap, 21, is seen as a rising talent who could push for a starting role under Ange Postecoglou.

However, Tottenham face fierce competition. Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have all shown interest, ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate his release clause.

Delap’s Premier League experience, youth, and homegrown status make him an appealing target. With Richarlison’s future uncertain, Spurs aim to move quickly to strengthen their attack.