Man Utd to trigger £30m release clause for Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United reportedly intend to trigger the release clause of Ipswich star Liam Delap this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United want to trigger the £30 million release clause for Delap and sign the forward once the 2025 summer transfer window opens on June 1.

Delap is reported to be United’s main target for the transfer window, but they face obstacles in their battle to secure the signing of the England Under 21 striker.

Manchester United have earlier in April been reported to be favorites to sign Liam Delap this summer.

But United face strong competition from a number of Premier League rivals in the race to sign the striker.

Reports have also suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Earlier in April Ontheminute.com reported that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ready also ready to make a move for Delap this summer.