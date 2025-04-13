Exclusive: Bayern Munich lining up shock move for Ipswich Town star

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ready to make a move for Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap this summer.

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap could leave the club for just £30 million in the 2025 summer transfer window., if they go down due to a relegation release clause.

Delap joined Ipswich Town in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million from Manchester City only last summer.

The striker has impressed for the club, who are currently third bottom of the Premier League, and is being monitored by a long list of clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bayern Munich have been alerted by Delap’s form for Ipswich Town and have been tracking his development at the club.

The Bundesliga side are ready to pay the £30 million release clause this summer, should Ipswich Town be relegated from the Premier League.

Manchester United have earlier in April been reported to be favorites to sign Liam Delap this summer.

Reports have also suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.