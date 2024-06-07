Chelsea confirm signing of Aston Villa, Man Utd and Newcastle target

Chelsea have officially announced the acquisition of defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The former Fulham centre-back joins the Blues after opting to leave Craven Cottage as a free agent.

Tosin Adarabioyo turned down multiple contract renewal offers from Fulham before deciding to embrace a new challenge.

He becomes the first signing under Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, marking a significant addition to the squad.

The 26-year-old told Chelsea’s official website: “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Tosin has signed a four-year contract and joins the club from Fulham.

Tosin has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent months.