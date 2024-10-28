Chelsea eye shock move for Man Utd outcast

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Manchester United outcast Antony.

Antony has failed to make the expected impact at Manchester United since joining the club in a shopping €95 million deal from Ajax two years ago.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Chelsea are monitoring the Brazilian winger and could potentially make a bid in 2025.

The Blues could sign Antony as they prepare to offload Mykhailo Mudryk, who has long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Antony has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and his former club Ajax.