Chelsea lead race for Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs, Aston Villa and Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, despite interest from a number of Premier League rivals.

Delap has impressed in the Premier League, scoring nine goals in 23 games so far, despite of Ipswich Town’s struggles this season.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Arsenal have also been linked with the 21-year-old striker.

“If Arsenal get Sesko, Chelsea then likely would move for Liam Delap. And then we wait and see whether Manchester United, who also appreciate Delap, can influence that situation,” Jacobs said on the Give Me Sports podcast, Market Madness.

“Of course, Manchester United fans being greedy and not thinking about finances will say, ‘we’ll just get Victor Gyokeres because Ruben Amorim likes him’, but that’s a £70million outlay.”

The journalist continued: “And Delap, I think, is also quite intrigued by the Chelsea project, especially knowing that if he’s the number nine that comes in, he may stand a very strong chance of supplanting or at least competing with Nicolas Jackson, who, we must stress, Chelsea do still have big faith in. So Chelsea and Delap is one to watch.”

Reports have suggested that even his former club Manchester City are keeping an eye on Liam Delap.

Delap spent five years at Manchester City, despite coming through the Derby County academy. Delap joined Ipswich from City in a £15.3 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that City could have a buy back clause in Delap’s contract with Ipswich and could have a say in where the England Under-21 international ends up.