Chelsea lining up £25.5m bid for Man Utd and Man City target

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a substantial £25.5 million bid for Palmeiras’ Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian.

Brazilian outlet UOL reports that the offer from Chelsea will also include an additional £21 million in potential add-ons.

Dubbed ‘Messinho’ due to his impressive skills and position on the wing, the 17-year-old Palmeiras standout has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi.

Despite Chelsea’s strong interest and previous attempts to secure his signature, Palmeiras anticipates offers from numerous elite clubs.

Estevao Willian, a colleague of Real Madrid-bound Endrick, is highly regarded as the next big talent from Palmeiras’ renowned academy.

Under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea has pursued young talents aggressively, spending over £1 billion in transfers.

Willian, who has appeared in 12 senior matches for Palmeiras, won’t be eligible to move until he turns 18 next summer, mirroring Real Madrid’s arrangement with Endrick.

Willian is expected to be one of the major moves in the 2024 summer transfer window.