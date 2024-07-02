Chelsea reach £14.2m deal for Man Utd and Newcastle target

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Argentine club Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino in a £14.2 million deal, according to Reuters.

Aaron Anselmino, who started his Boca career at age 12 and made his first-team debut in 2023, has drawn interest from top European clubs.

“The agreement is complete, paperwork is being exchanged. The transfer will be finalised now, but he will stay at Boca,” a source told Reuters.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boca Juniors will retain the 19-year-old centre-back for at least six more months, allowing fans to “enjoy” his performances before he moves to the Premier League

Reports last week suggested that Anselmino had agreed personal terms with Chelsea over a move.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been strongly linked with a move for Anselmino in recent months.