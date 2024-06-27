Man Utd and Newcastle target agrees personal terms with Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. Photo by Shutterstock.

Boca Juniors youngster Aaron Anselmino has reportedly agreed on a contract with Chelsea.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Anselmino has agreed a deal with Chelsea and is now waiting on the two clubs to reach an agreement to complete the deal.

Reports from Argentine media have previously suggested that Chelsea had made a bid of £14 million, with an additional £3 million in add-ons.

Aaron Anselmino recently signed a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028, but now looks set for an early exit.

The 19-year-old Anselmino has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR