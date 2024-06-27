Man Utd and Newcastle target agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Boca Juniors youngster Aaron Anselmino has reportedly agreed on a contract with Chelsea.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Anselmino has agreed a deal with Chelsea and is now waiting on the two clubs to reach an agreement to complete the deal.

Reports from Argentine media have previously suggested that Chelsea had made a bid of £14 million, with an additional £3 million in add-ons.

Aaron Anselmino recently signed a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028, but now looks set for an early exit.

The 19-year-old Anselmino has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.