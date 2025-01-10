Como make offer for Man Utd defender

Italian side Como have reportedly made an offer for Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Sportitalia reports that Como will continue their activity in the 2025 January transfer window, after making an offer for the Dutchman.

Malacia’s current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but it is expected that the Premier League side will allow him to leave for the right price.

Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla claims Como are in negotiations with Manchester United over a possible move.

Malacia joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in a €15million deal in the summer of 2022, but has been struggling with injuries since his arrival.