Crysencio Summerville transfer odds: West Ham star priced for shock summer move

Crysencio Summerville could be one of the biggest names in football transfer betting this summer after West Ham’s relegation changed the picture dramatically.

Roma and Tottenham are the joint favourites in the latest football transfer odds, with both clubs priced at 4.50 to sign the Dutch winger before the window shuts.

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa and AC Milan follow at 6.00, while staying at West Ham is rated at 7.50.

There has been reports that AC Milan are now in the race, with West Ham believed to value Summerville at around £35million.

Other reports have suggested the Hammers may need to raise funds following relegation, making high-value attackers vulnerable.

Newcastle United and Everton are both priced at 11.00, while Manchester United sit further back at 13.00. A Leeds United return looks less likely at 15.00, despite his successful spell at Elland Road.

For now, the market suggests Italy or Tottenham could be his next destination.

For all confirmed deals and rumours, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page throughout the window.