De Boer urges Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd target to join Arsenal

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been advised to join Arsenal with Mikel Arteta showing keen interest in the talented forward.

Zirkzee, who scored 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances, has caught the eye of several top clubs, including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle, as well as Arsenal, ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Former Dutch international Frank de Boer has recommended Zirkzee join Arsenal, citing Arteta’s patient approach and the club’s commitment to challenging for the Premier League title.

With a price tag of £34 million, Joshua Zirkzee has become a hot prospect in the transfer market.

“I have great respect for Arsenal, they have patience, for example they had it with Arteta who didn’t start well,” De Boer told Calciomercato.

“In some clubs, if it happens like this you are already out. And he has played very well in the last two years, Inter also play well.

“If I have to say someone I prefer Arsenal because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence.”