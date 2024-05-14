Defender confirms Man Utd exit

Raphael Varane are set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season when his contract expires, the club has announced.

Since joining from Real Madrid in August 2021, Raphael Varane has made a significant impact at Old Trafford, featuring in 93 matches across all competitions.

The French international was pivotal in United’s 2023 Carabao Cup victory, their first major trophy in six years, demonstrating his defensive prowess alongside teammate Lisandro Martinez in a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Varane, who has netted twice for the club, including crucial goals against Brentford and Wolves, is recognized for his stellar defensive contributions.

Varane has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months.