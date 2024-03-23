Defender cuts short his international call-up to focus on Man Utd comeback

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has cut short his call-up with Argentina’s national squad in order to focus on making a comeback against Brentford.

Argentina and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Argentine was a surprise addition to Lionel Scaloni’s squad after having missed the last six weeks of action due to a knee injury.

The Daily Mail reports that the defender now has cut short his call-up and will return to England on Saturday as he steps up his bid to make a comeback against Brentford.

The 26-year-old trained with his Argentina teammates this week, but decided to return to England in order to prepare fully for a return next Saturday, March 30.

Martinez will now be training at United’s Carrington base this and next week.