Dutchman confirms impending Man Utd move

Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake has confirmed he is set to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United.

United are doing multiple changes in their coaching staff with Benni McCarthy set to depart and Hake and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to join.

Hake worked alongside Erik Ten Hag at Twente earlier in his career.

Rene Hake has admitted that he is thinking about United.

“It is not in the back of your mind, but in your forehead,” Hake told Algemeen Dagblad on Friday.

“It can’t get any crazier, right?”